Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.