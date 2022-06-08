Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 13,119 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.