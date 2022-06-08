Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,956 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $632,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.12.

AAPL opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

