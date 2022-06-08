Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

