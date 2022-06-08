Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSM opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

