Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,461 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.