Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) SVP Kimberly Crowley Sells 132 Shares

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Crowley sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $10,298.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

