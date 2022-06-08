WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Insider Martin (Marty) Switzer Purchases 12,000 Shares

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQGGet Rating) insider Martin (Marty) Switzer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,172.00 ($10,195.68).

WCM Global Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

