BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Dale Broadrick acquired 1,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Dale Broadrick purchased 4,950 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $17,374.50.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Dale Broadrick purchased 46,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $262,660.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.
- On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.
Shares of BRTX stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $39.20.
About BioRestorative Therapies (Get Rating)
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
See Also
