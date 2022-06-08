David J. Meyer Sells 349 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP David J. Meyer sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $15,108.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,701.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avista in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

