XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider David Brown Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRFGet Rating) insider David Brown bought 25,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($11,690.65).

David Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 6th, David Brown 40,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

XRF Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

