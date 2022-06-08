Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Ben Laurance Acquires 283,769 Shares

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Rating) insider Ben Laurance acquired 283,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,026.14 ($12,249.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Axiom Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

