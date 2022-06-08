Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) Insider Brett Smith Purchases 40,000 Shares

Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX – Get Rating) insider Brett Smith purchased 40,000 shares of Metals X stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$18,800.00 ($13,525.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Metals X alerts:

About Metals X (Get Rating)

Metals X Limited engages in the production of tin in Australia. It holds a 50% interest in the Renison tin project located on the west coast of Tasmania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.