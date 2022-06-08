Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL) Insider Jeffrey Edwards Acquires 392,156 Shares of Stock

Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Edwards purchased 392,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.96 ($14,388.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Wellfully (Get Rating)

Wellfully Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops dermaportation and enhanced transdermal polymer technologies for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and skincare, and consumer healthcare sectors in Singapore and Europe. It operates in two segments, Dermaportation Drug Delivery Technology and Devices.

