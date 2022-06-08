Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook Buys 1,500 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $20,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,027. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,455,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

