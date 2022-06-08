Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron Sells 818 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $22,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 146,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCBG opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

