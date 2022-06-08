AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Michael (Mike) Hirst Acquires 20,000 Shares

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst bought 20,000 shares of AMP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$22,100.00 ($15,899.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 659.10.
About AMP (Get Rating)
