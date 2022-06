AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Michael (Mike) Hirst Acquires 20,000 Shares

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Hirst bought 20,000 shares of AMP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$22,100.00 ($15,899.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 659.10.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

