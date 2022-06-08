Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,920.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CLNN stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $207.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $17.82.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
About Clene (Get Rating)
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
