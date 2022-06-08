Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,920.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $207.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

