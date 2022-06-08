Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Daniel Foggo Buys 30,000 Shares

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Daniel Foggo acquired 30,000 shares of Plenti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,440.00 ($16,143.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,647.62, a current ratio of 59.26 and a quick ratio of 58.48.

Get Plenti Group alerts:

About Plenti Group (Get Rating)

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.