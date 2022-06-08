Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $261.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

