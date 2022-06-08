10,665 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,020,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $22,723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $22,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $13,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $12,732,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

