Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

VOYA opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

