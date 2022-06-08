iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $249.40 and a 12-month high of $297.30.

