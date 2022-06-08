Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,501.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 221,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 141.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

