Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,048,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,345,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

