Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

