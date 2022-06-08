Commerce Bank Sells 768 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,035,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

