Commerce Bank Invests $334,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KD stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last 90 days.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

