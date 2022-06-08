Commerce Bank Invests $334,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KD stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 in the last 90 days.
Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.