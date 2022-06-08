Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,211,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
