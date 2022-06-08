Commerce Bank Has $347,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

