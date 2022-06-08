iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

