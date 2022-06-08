Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi Acquires 20,000 Shares

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a negative net margin of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $286,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.