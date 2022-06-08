Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $180.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

