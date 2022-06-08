Daniel C. Javitt Sells 243,596 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 243,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $170,517.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,859,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,001,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NRXP opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.72. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
