Daniel C. Javitt Sells 243,596 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 243,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $170,517.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,859,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,001,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NRXP opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.72. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

