Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.