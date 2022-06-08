H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

H&R Block stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 173,654 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

