The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.