Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.36% of Theratechnologies worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $255.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Theratechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 154.90%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.