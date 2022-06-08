Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UHAL opened at $501.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $480.78 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

