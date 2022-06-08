Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $865,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vale were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.