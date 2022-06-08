Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

