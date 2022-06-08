Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.23.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $288.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.17 and its 200-day moving average is $309.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

