Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,375 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Masco were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 169,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,980,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

