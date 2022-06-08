2,200 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

