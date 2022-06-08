Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,195,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,242,000 after buying an additional 1,519,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,776,000 after buying an additional 929,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE VIPS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.