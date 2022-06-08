Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $611,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

