Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $589,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cable One were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,299.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.73. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,293.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,492.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

