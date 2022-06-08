Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LEGN stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

