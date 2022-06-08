Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.