A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Natixis acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

